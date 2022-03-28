Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,100 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 814,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SONN opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.73.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
SONN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.