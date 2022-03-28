Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,100 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 814,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 629,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 565,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 219,230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

