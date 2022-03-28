Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.