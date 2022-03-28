South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

SJI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

