Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Short Interest Down 58.8% in March

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
