Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Short Interest Down 58.8% in March

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Get Southern Concepts Restaurant Group alerts:

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc does not have significant business operations. Previously, it owned and managed restaurants in Colorado. The company was formerly known as Bourbon Brothers Holding Corporation and changed its name to Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc in March 2015. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.