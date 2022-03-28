Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,796 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the airline’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $44.38 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

