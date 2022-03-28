S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $495.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $478.29.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $413.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $351.07 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.46. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

