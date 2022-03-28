SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $84.62 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $77.45 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.