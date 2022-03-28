SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Stock Position Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 238,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWX stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

