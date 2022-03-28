Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several research firms have commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 21.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $46.07. 1,385,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

About Spirit Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.