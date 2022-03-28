SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Short Interest Update

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,067. SportsTek Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTK. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 486.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 915,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 759,452 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 546.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 466,974 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,291,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.