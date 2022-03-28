Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.18 Million

Brokerages expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) will post sales of $56.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.15 million to $56.20 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $40.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $249.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.00 million to $249.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $327.24 million, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $335.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.91.

Shares of SPT traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.41. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.49 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $58,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,812 shares of company stock worth $8,851,526. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 113.6% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 29.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

