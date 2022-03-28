Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $209,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 644,322 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $83.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

