Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1415 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Stantec has raised its dividend payment by 7.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stantec has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stantec to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of STN stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. Stantec has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stantec by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 41,475 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Stantec by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Stantec by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Stantec by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

