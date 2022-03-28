Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

STN opened at C$63.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.31. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$52.09 and a 12-month high of C$73.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$85.00 price target on Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.42.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total value of C$467,846.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,875,819.51. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total value of C$181,294.19. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,857.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.