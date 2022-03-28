Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

TSE:STN opened at C$62.89 on Monday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$52.09 and a twelve month high of C$73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.31.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total transaction of C$181,294.19. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.50, for a total transaction of C$567,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,046,004. Insiders sold a total of 38,021 shares of company stock worth $2,459,857 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.42.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

