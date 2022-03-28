Starlink Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Starlink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starlink has a total market capitalization of $181.54 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starlink has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starlink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.68 or 0.07072043 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,140.46 or 0.99973530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.