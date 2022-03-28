Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 85.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 290,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 62,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

