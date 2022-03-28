Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Buy”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stelco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Get Stelco alerts:

STZHF opened at $44.87 on Thursday. Stelco has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $45.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.