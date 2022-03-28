Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.37

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$37.37 and last traded at C$37.72, with a volume of 58318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.06.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.7000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

