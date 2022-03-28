Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$5.30 price target on the stock.
TSE GUD opened at C$5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$5.01 and a 1 year high of C$5.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$609.71 million and a PE ratio of 20.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.35.
