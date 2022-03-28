Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$5.30 price target on the stock.

TSE GUD opened at C$5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$5.01 and a 1 year high of C$5.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$609.71 million and a PE ratio of 20.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.35.

About Knight Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

