StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

FTEK opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 5.55. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.29.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,548,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 108,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 92,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

