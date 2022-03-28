StockNews.com Begins Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T2 Biosystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

Shares of TTOO opened at $0.42 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 2,470.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 20.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 277.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

