StockNews.com Downgrades Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 114,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.