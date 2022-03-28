StockNews.com Downgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.19.

NYSE:UBS opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

