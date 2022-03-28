StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.95. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.