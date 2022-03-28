StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.95. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
