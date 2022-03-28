StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 million, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.45. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.47.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.