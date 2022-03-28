StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

NYSE SRT opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. StarTek has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.64.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. StarTek had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StarTek will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StarTek during the fourth quarter worth about $1,190,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in StarTek by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in StarTek by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in StarTek in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in StarTek by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

