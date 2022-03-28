StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $1.01 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 131,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

