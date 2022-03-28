StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $1.16 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

