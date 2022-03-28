StockNews.com Lowers The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BATRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.
NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $27.74 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.