StockNews.com Lowers The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BATRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $27.74 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,844,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

