StockNews.com Upgrades Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amdocs by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

