StockNews.com Upgrades Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

