StockNews.com Upgrades Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $20.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

