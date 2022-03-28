Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Up 154.5% in March

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the February 28th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 40,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $241,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $6.13. 51,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,371. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.