Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.44 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SRI stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.18 million, a P/E ratio of 168.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

