Strategic Asset Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $110.36 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.93.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

