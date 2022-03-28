Strategic Asset Management LLC Sells 552 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Strategic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

CWB opened at $76.52 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

