Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year earnings of ($6.00) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.

SDIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

