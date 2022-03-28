Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SDIG opened at $9.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

