Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT opened at $295.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.15 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.65.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.