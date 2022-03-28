Strs Ohio Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Loews by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 63,778 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Loews by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Loews by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 111,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

