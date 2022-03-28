Strs Ohio Increases Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 898,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 373,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $26.29 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

