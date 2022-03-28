Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 454.0% from the February 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUJHY. Bank of America lowered Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

FUJHY stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. Subaru has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

