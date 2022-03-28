Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) vs. United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Critical Analysis

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Financial Group and United Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group 32.07% 15.06% 1.34% United Bankshares 34.26% 8.23% 1.32%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Summit Financial Group and United Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

United Bankshares has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.24%. Given United Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Dividends

Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Summit Financial Group pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bankshares pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and United Bankshares has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years. United Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of United Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Financial Group and United Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group $142.62 million 2.34 $45.74 million $3.47 7.54 United Bankshares $1.07 billion 4.54 $367.74 million $2.83 12.61

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bankshares has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Bankshares beats Summit Financial Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Financial Group (Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, consumer, and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases; construction and real estate loans; personal, student, credit card, commercial, and floor plan loans; and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

