Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Holdings Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SLF. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $56.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.5191 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.