Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.61.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$42.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.32. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.90 and a 1-year high of C$43.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $6,236,799.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

