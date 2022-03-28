Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives $104.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SVNLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.67 on Friday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1902 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

