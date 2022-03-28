Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Up 218.3% in March

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 218.3% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.93. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1902 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVNLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

