Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Up 218.3% in March

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 218.3% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.93. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1902 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
