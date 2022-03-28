Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Down 45.7% in March

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the February 28th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.68. 62,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWMAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

