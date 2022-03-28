Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €135.00 by UBS Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) has been given a €135.00 ($148.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SY1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($130.77) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €120.09 ($131.97).

FRA SY1 traded up €0.40 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €107.05 ($117.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,109 shares. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($80.75). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €116.23.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

